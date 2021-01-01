Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) vs J5 (2016)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 8, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)
- Shows 47% longer battery life (97 vs 66 hours)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 6
- Fingerprint scanner
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016)
- Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (439 against 319 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.2 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.74%
|70.94%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|243 Hz
|Response time
|5.4 ms
|15 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|145.8 mm (5.74 inches)
|Width
|71.3 mm (2.81 inches)
|72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Gold, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|-
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|-
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|400 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|533 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J5 (2017) +43%
700
490
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J5 (2017) +125%
3293
1464
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J5 (2017) +69%
46247
27318
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
79733
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 6.0.1
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|TouchWiz
|OS size
|5.9 GB
|3.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3100 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:48 hr
10:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy J5 (2017) +251%
18:35 hr
5:23 hr
Talk (3G)
21:37 hr
Galaxy J5 (2016) +4%
22:23 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|2576 x 1932
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|28 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2017
|March 2016
|Release date
|June 2017
|April 2016
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.349 W/kg
|0.579 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.36 W/kg
|0.594 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) is definitely a better buy.
