Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J5 Prime vs P Smart (2019) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime vs Huawei P Smart (2019)

Самсунг Галакси Джей 5 Прайм
VS
Хуавей П Смарт (2019)
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
Huawei P Smart (2019)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on September 1, 2016, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
  • Has a 1.21 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2400 mAh
  • 41% higher pixel density (415 vs 294 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 13.7% more screen real estate
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1666 MHz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J5 Prime
vs
P Smart (2019)

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 294 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.67% 83.37%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39 ms
Contrast - 1309:1
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 142.8 mm (5.62 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 69.5 mm (2.74 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J5 Prime
69.67%
P Smart (2019) +20%
83.37%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and Huawei P Smart (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J5 Prime
39181
P Smart (2019) +250%
137170
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0
ROM TouchWiz UI EMUI 9
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2400 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2016 December 2018
Release date September 2016 December 2018
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 185 USD
SAR (head) 0.421 W/kg 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.826 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart (2019) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Huawei P Smart (2019)
2. Samsung Galaxy A30 and Huawei P Smart (2019)
3. Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei P Smart (2019)
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei P Smart (2019)
5. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei P Smart (2019)
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Huawei P Smart (2019)
7. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Huawei P Smart (2019)
8. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Huawei P Smart (2019)
9. Samsung Galaxy A20e and Huawei P Smart (2019)
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Huawei P Smart (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish