Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on September 1, 2016, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.