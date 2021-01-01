Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on September 1, 2016, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.