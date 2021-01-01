Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J5 Prime vs Y5 (2019) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime vs Huawei Y5 (2019)

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
VS
Huawei Y5 (2019)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on September 1, 2016, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Comes with 620 mAh larger battery capacity: 3020 vs 2400 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 8.43% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J5 Prime
vs
Y5 (2019)

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19:9
PPI 294 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 69.67% 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.1%
PWM - 1000 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 955:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J5 Prime
n/a
Y5 (2019)
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 142.8 mm (5.62 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 69.5 mm (2.74 inches) 70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy J5 Prime
69.67%
Y5 (2019) +12%
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and Huawei Y5 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0
ROM TouchWiz UI EMUI 9
OS size - 5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2400 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2016 April 2019
Release date September 2016 June 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.421 W/kg 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.826 W/kg 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y5 (2019) is definitely a better buy.

