Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on September 1, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 40 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.