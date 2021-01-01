Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J5 Prime vs Galaxy A03s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime vs Galaxy A03s

Самсунг Галакси Джей 5 Прайм
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03s
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
Samsung Galaxy A03s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on September 1, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 60 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
  • Weighs 53 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Comes with 2600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2400 mAh
  • Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 12.13% more screen real estate
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • The phone is 5-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J5 Prime
vs
Galaxy A03s

Display

Type TFT LCD PLS TFT
Size 5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 20:9
PPI 294 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.67% 81.8%
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 142.8 mm (5.62 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 69.5 mm (2.74 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J5 Prime
69.67%
Galaxy A03s +17%
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and Samsung Galaxy A03s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 -
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 -
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 11
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 3.0
OS size - 13.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes
Full charging time 1:40 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2016 August 2021
Release date September 2016 August 2021
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 139 USD
SAR (head) 0.421 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.826 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03s is definitely a better buy.

