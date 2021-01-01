Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime vs Galaxy A03s
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on September 1, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 60 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
- Weighs 53 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
- Comes with 2600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2400 mAh
- Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 12.13% more screen real estate
- Supports 15W fast charging
- The phone is 5-years newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|20:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.67%
|81.8%
Design and build
|Height
|142.8 mm (5.62 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|69.5 mm (2.74 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|2350 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali T-720 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~36 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|-
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|-
|Channels
|1
|-
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
989
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
121222
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 11
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|13.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2400 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2016
|August 2021
|Release date
|September 2016
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 139 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.421 W/kg
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.826 W/kg
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03s is definitely a better buy.
