Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime vs Galaxy A5
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on September 1, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Fingerprint scanner
- More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 7
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Weighs 20 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
14
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
44
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
37
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
36
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.67%
|71%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|142.8 mm (5.62 inches)
|139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
|Width
|69.5 mm (2.74 inches)
|69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|6.7 mm (0.26 inches)
|Weight
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|123 gramm (4.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1200 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali T-720 MP2
|-
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|400 MHz
|FLOPS
|~36 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|533 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J5 Prime +27%
597
469
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J5 Prime +20%
1776
1480
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J5 Prime +86%
39181
21018
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|TouchWiz
Battery
|Capacity
|2400 mAh
|2300 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:18 hr
Talk (3G)
18:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1440
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2016
|October 2014
|Release date
|September 2016
|December 2014
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 300 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.421 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.826 W/kg
|0.403 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A5.
