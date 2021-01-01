Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on September 1, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.