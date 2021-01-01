Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J5 Prime vs Galaxy A5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime vs Galaxy A5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on September 1, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 7
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J5 Prime
vs
Galaxy A5

Display

Type TFT LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 294 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 69.67% 71%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J5 Prime
n/a
Galaxy A5
392 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 142.8 mm (5.62 inches) 139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
Width 69.5 mm (2.74 inches) 69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 6.7 mm (0.26 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) 123 gramm (4.34 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J5 Prime
69.67%
Galaxy A5 +2%
71%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and Samsung Galaxy A5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1200 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 14 nanometers -
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 -
GPU clock 600 MHz 400 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 533 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J5 Prime +27%
597
Galaxy A5
469
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J5 Prime +20%
1776
Galaxy A5
1480
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J5 Prime +86%
39181
Galaxy A5
21018
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI TouchWiz

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2400 mAh 2300 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy J5 Prime
n/a
Galaxy A5
11:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)
Galaxy J5 Prime
n/a
Galaxy A5
18:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1440
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2016 October 2014
Release date September 2016 December 2014
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.421 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.826 W/kg 0.403 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
