Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on September 1, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016), which is powered by Spreadtrum SC9830A and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.