Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime vs Galaxy J4

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
VS
Samsung Galaxy J4
Samsung Galaxy J4

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on September 1, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy J4, which is powered by the same chip and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.7 mm narrower
  • 10% higher pixel density (294 vs 267 PPI)
  • Weighs 32 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2400 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J5 Prime
vs
Galaxy J4

Display

Type TFT LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 294 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 69.67% 71.2%

Design and build

Height 142.8 mm (5.62 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 69.5 mm (2.74 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy J5 Prime
69.67%
Galaxy J4 +2%
71.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and Samsung Galaxy J4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J5 Prime +5%
1777
Galaxy J4
1699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2400 mAh 3000 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 276 x 1932
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2016 May 2018
Release date September 2016 June 2018
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.421 W/kg 0.356 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.826 W/kg 1.492 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy J4 is definitely a better buy.

