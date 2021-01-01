Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on September 1, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.