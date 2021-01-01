Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime vs J4 Core
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on September 1, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
- Fingerprint scanner
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Quad 7570
- Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
- Weighs 27 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core
- Has a 1 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2400 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 5.33% more screen real estate
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 8
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|274 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.67%
|75%
Design and build
|Height
|142.8 mm (5.62 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|69.5 mm (2.74 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Adreno 308
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~36 GFLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
597
Galaxy J4 Core +12%
670
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1776
Galaxy J4 Core +6%
1886
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
39181
Galaxy J4 Core +51%
59028
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|Android Oreo Go Edition
|OS size
|-
|3.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2400 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2016
|November 2018
|Release date
|September 2016
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 106 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.421 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.826 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core. It has a better display, battery life, and design.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1