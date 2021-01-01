Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J5 Prime vs Galaxy J4 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on September 1, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Quad 7570
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2400 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J5 Prime
vs
Galaxy J4 Plus

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18.5:9
PPI 294 ppi 274 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.67% 73.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 92.2%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.4 ms
Contrast - 979:1
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 142.8 mm (5.62 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 69.5 mm (2.74 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J5 Prime
69.67%
Galaxy J4 Plus +6%
73.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 Adreno 308
GPU clock 600 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J5 Prime
39181
Galaxy J4 Plus +73%
67703
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 1.0
OS size - 7.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2400 mAh 3300 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 3:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2016 September 2018
Release date September 2016 September 2018
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.421 W/kg 0.32 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.826 W/kg 1.46 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus is definitely a better buy.

