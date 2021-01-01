Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J5 Prime vs Galaxy J5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime vs Galaxy J5

Самсунг Галакси Джей 5 Прайм
VS
Самсунг Галакси Джей 5
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
Samsung Galaxy J5

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on September 1, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy J5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 5.1
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 2GB versus 1.5GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J5 Prime
vs
Galaxy J5

Display

Type TFT LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 294 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.67% 67.77%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J5 Prime
n/a
Galaxy J5
347 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 142.8 mm (5.62 inches) 142.1 mm (5.59 inches)
Width 69.5 mm (2.74 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J5 Prime +3%
69.67%
Galaxy J5
67.77%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and Samsung Galaxy J5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1200 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 14 nanometers -
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 -
GPU clock 600 MHz 400 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 1.5 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 533 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J5 Prime +22%
597
Galaxy J5
490
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J5 Prime +41%
1776
Galaxy J5
1262
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J5 Prime +96%
39181
Galaxy J5
20004
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 5.1
ROM TouchWiz UI TouchWiz
OS size - 3.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2400 mAh 2600 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2016 June 2015
Release date September 2016 June 2015
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.421 W/kg 0.612 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.826 W/kg 0.482 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy J5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy J5 or Galaxy A51
2. Samsung Galaxy J5 or Galaxy A10
3. Samsung Galaxy J5 or Galaxy A20
4. Samsung Galaxy J5 or Galaxy J7
5. Samsung Galaxy J5 or S6 Duos
6. Samsung Galaxy J5 or Galaxy A5
7. Samsung Galaxy J5 or Galaxy S7
8. Samsung Galaxy J5 or Galaxy J6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish