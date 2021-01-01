Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 410) that was released on June 20, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 44 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.