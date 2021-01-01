Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J5 vs Galaxy A20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J5 vs Galaxy A20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 410) that was released on June 20, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 45 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5
  • 10% higher pixel density (294 vs 268 PPI)
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2600 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 17.23% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 5.1
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 3GB versus 1.5GB
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (396 against 347 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 3-years and 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J5
vs
Galaxy A20

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 294 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 67.77% 85%
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J5
347 nits
Galaxy A20 +14%
396 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 142.1 mm (5.59 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold -
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J5
67.77%
Galaxy A20 +25%
85%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J5 and Samsung Galaxy A20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1200 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process - 14 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 400 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1.5 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 533 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J5
20004
Galaxy A20 +328%
85644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy J5
n/a
Galaxy A20
116661
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 5.1 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM TouchWiz One UI 3.1
OS size 3.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2015 March 2019
Release date June 2015 March 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.612 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.482 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20 is definitely a better buy.

