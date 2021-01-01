Samsung Galaxy J5 vs Galaxy A20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 410) that was released on June 20, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 45 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5
- 10% higher pixel density (294 vs 268 PPI)
- Weighs 23 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
- Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2600 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 17.23% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 5.1
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2x more RAM: 3GB versus 1.5GB
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (396 against 347 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 3-years and 9-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
48
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
13
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
47
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
39
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
49
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
35
52
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|67.77%
|85%
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|142.1 mm (5.59 inches)
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|1200 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|-
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|-
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|400 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1.5 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|533 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
858
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
20004
Galaxy A20 +328%
85644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
116661
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.1
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|TouchWiz
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|3.8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2015
|March 2019
|Release date
|June 2015
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.612 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.482 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20 is definitely a better buy.
