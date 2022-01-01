Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus vs Huawei Y6 (2019)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Huawei Y6 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (506 against 456 nits)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
- Thinner bezels – 5.35% more screen real estate
- Weighs 28 grams less
- The phone is 6-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
51
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1480 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|274 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.85%
|79.2%
|RGB color space
|95.3%
|96.3%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|37.8 ms
|41.4 ms
|Contrast
|1829:1
|1391:1
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 308
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|660 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
|CPU
|-
|30190
|GPU
|-
|8035
|Memory
|-
|24454
|UX
|-
|20143
|Total score
|-
|82398
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI 1.0
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|9 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2018
|March 2019
|Release date
|September 2018
|March 2019
|SAR (head)
|0.805 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|2.09 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y6 (2019).
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3