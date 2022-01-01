Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J6 Plus vs Y6 (2019) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Huawei Y6 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (506 against 456 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Thinner bezels – 5.35% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J6 Plus
vs
Y6 (2019)

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 274 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 73.85% 79.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 96.3%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 37.8 ms 41.4 ms
Contrast 1829:1 1391:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J6 Plus +11%
506 nits
Y6 (2019)
456 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J6 Plus
73.85%
Y6 (2019) +7%
79.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus and Huawei Y6 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 500 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 30190
GPU - 8035
Memory - 24454
UX - 20143
Total score - 82398
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 1.0 EMUI 9
OS size 9 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy J6 Plus
83 dB
Y6 (2019) +10%
90.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2018 March 2019
Release date September 2018 March 2019
SAR (head) 0.805 W/kg -
SAR (body) 2.09 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y6 (2019).

