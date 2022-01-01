Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Huawei Y6 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.