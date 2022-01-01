Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus vs Galaxy A01
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (506 against 430 nits)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- 10% higher pixel density (301 vs 274 PPI)
- Weighs 29 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
43
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
49
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
44
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1480 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|274 ppi
|301 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.85%
|75.1%
|RGB color space
|95.3%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|37.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1829:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 308
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
815
|CPU
|-
|33208
|GPU
|-
|14621
|Memory
|-
|17581
|UX
|-
|42870
|Total score
|-
|108064
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 1.0
|One UI Core 3.1
|OS size
|9 GB
|7.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2018
|December 2019
|Release date
|September 2018
|February 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.805 W/kg
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|2.09 W/kg
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A01.
