Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus vs Galaxy A01

Самсунг Галакси Джей 6 Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси А01
Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A01

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (506 against 430 nits)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 10% higher pixel density (301 vs 274 PPI)
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J6 Plus
vs
Galaxy A01

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 6 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 274 ppi 301 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 73.85% 75.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 37.8 ms -
Contrast 1829:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J6 Plus +18%
506 nits
Galaxy A01
430 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J6 Plus
73.85%
Galaxy A01 +2%
75.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Adreno 505
GPU clock 500 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 33208
GPU - 14621
Memory - 17581
UX - 42870
Total score - 108064
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 1.0 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 9 GB 7.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2018 December 2019
Release date September 2018 February 2020
SAR (head) 0.805 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 2.09 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A01.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
