Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J6 Plus vs Galaxy A30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus vs Galaxy A30

Самсунг Галакси Джей 6 Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси А30
Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • 47% higher pixel density (403 vs 274 PPI)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 11.05% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7904
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (546 against 499 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J6 Plus
vs
Galaxy A30

Display

Type TFT LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 274 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 73.85% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 37.8 ms -
Contrast 1829:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J6 Plus
499 nits
Galaxy A30 +9%
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J6 Plus
73.85%
Galaxy A30 +15%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 667 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J6 Plus
812
Galaxy A30 +62%
1318
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J6 Plus +5%
4289
Galaxy A30
4103
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J6 Plus
67392
Galaxy A30 +59%
106994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 1.0 One UI 3.1
OS size 9 GB 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy J6 Plus
n/a
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy J6 Plus
n/a
Galaxy A30
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy J6 Plus
n/a
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 10
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy J6 Plus +21%
83 dB
Galaxy A30
68.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2018 February 2019
Release date September 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 182 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.805 W/kg 0.25 W/kg
SAR (body) 2.09 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (37.5%)
5 (62.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Samsung Galaxy A30
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A30
5. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A30
6. Samsung Galaxy A40 and Samsung Galaxy A30
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy A30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish