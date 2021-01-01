Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J6 Plus vs Galaxy A30s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A30s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 11.35% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1933 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7904
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J6 Plus
vs
Galaxy A30s

Display

Type TFT LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 274 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 73.85% 85.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 98%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time 37.8 ms 4 ms
Contrast 1829:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J6 Plus +3%
499 nits
Galaxy A30s
486 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J6 Plus
73.85%
Galaxy A30s +15%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A30s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 667 MHz 1933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J6 Plus
67392
Galaxy A30s +58%
106567
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 1.0 One UI 3.1
OS size 9 GB 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 10
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy J6 Plus
83 dB
Galaxy A30s +4%
86.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2018 August 2019
Release date September 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 182 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.805 W/kg 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) 2.09 W/kg 1.54 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A30s is definitely a better buy.

