Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • 50% higher pixel density (411 vs 274 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (635 against 506 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.05% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Helio P65

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J6 Plus
vs
Galaxy A31

Display

Type TFT LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 73.85% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 96.8%
PWM Not detected 238 Hz
Response time 37.8 ms 8 ms
Contrast 1829:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J6 Plus
506 nits
Galaxy A31 +25%
635 nits
Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J6 Plus
73.85%
Galaxy A31 +15%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 500 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 667 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 67651
GPU - 32355
Memory - 35166
UX - 55884
Total score - 190442
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Graphics score - 572
PCMark 3.0 score - 6288
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 1.0 One UI 3.1
OS size 9 GB 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:31 hr
Watching video - 16:40 hr
Gaming - 05:44 hr
Standby - 126 hr
General battery life
Galaxy J6 Plus
n/a
Galaxy A31
39:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy J6 Plus +6%
83 dB
Galaxy A31
78.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2018 March 2020
Release date September 2018 April 2020
SAR (head) 0.805 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 2.09 W/kg 1.68 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A31 is definitely a better buy.

