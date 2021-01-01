Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J6 vs Y5 (2019) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J6 vs Huawei Y5 (2019)

Самсунг Галакси Джей 6
VS
Хуавей У5 (2019)
Samsung Galaxy J6
Huawei Y5 (2019)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 1, 2018, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J6
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J6
vs
Y5 (2019)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.6 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19:9
PPI 294 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.18% 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.1%
PWM - 1000 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 955:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J6
n/a
Y5 (2019)
584 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.3 mm (5.88 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 70.2 mm (2.76 inches) 70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 154 gramm (5.43 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J6
76.18%
Y5 (2019) +3%
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J6 and Huawei Y5 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J6
46827
Y5 (2019) +20%
55972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy J6
n/a
Y5 (2019)
73988
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 9
OS size - 5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy J6
n/a
Y5 (2019)
81.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2018 April 2019
Release date June 2018 June 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.809 W/kg 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the connectivity and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y5 (2019). But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy J6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy J6
2. Samsung Galaxy M30 and Samsung Galaxy J6
3. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Huawei Y5 (2019)
4. Huawei Honor 8S and Huawei Y5 (2019)
5. Samsung Galaxy A01 and Huawei Y5 (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish