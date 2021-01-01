Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 1, 2018, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.