Samsung Galaxy J6 vs Galaxy A10

Samsung Galaxy J6
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J6
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 14 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 5.42% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J6
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.6 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19:9
PPI 294 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.18% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 90%
PWM - 77 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J6
n/a
Galaxy A10
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.3 mm (5.88 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 70.2 mm (2.76 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 154 gramm (5.43 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J6
76.18%
Galaxy A10 +7%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J6 and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J6
46827
Galaxy A10 +80%
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy J6
n/a
Galaxy A10
106933
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy J6
n/a
Galaxy A10
86.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2018 February 2019
Release date June 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.809 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A10. It has a better performance, battery life, connectivity, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
29 (64.4%)
16 (35.6%)
Total votes: 45

