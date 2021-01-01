Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.