Samsung Galaxy J6 vs Galaxy A5
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J6
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2300 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7
- Fingerprint scanner
- The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
- Thinner bezels – 5.18% more screen real estate
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5
- Weighs 31 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.6 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1480 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.18%
|71%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
|139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
|Width
|70.2 mm (2.76 inches)
|69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|6.7 mm (0.26 inches)
|Weight
|154 gramm (5.43 oz)
|123 gramm (4.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|-
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|-
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|400 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|533 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|TouchWiz
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|2300 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1440
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2018
|October 2014
|Release date
|June 2018
|December 2014
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 300 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.809 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.568 W/kg
|0.403 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy J6 is definitely a better buy.
