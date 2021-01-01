Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J6 vs Galaxy A5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J6 vs Galaxy A5

VS
Samsung Galaxy J6
Samsung Galaxy A5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J6
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2300 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.18% more screen real estate
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J6
vs
Galaxy A5

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.6 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 294 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 76.18% 71%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J6
n/a
Galaxy A5
392 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.3 mm (5.88 inches) 139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
Width 70.2 mm (2.76 inches) 69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 6.7 mm (0.26 inches)
Weight 154 gramm (5.43 oz) 123 gramm (4.34 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J6 +7%
76.18%
Galaxy A5
71%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J6 and Samsung Galaxy A5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) -
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 14 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 -
GPU clock 600 MHz 400 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 533 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J6 +51%
707
Galaxy A5
469
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J6 +140%
3548
Galaxy A5
1480
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J6 +123%
46827
Galaxy A5
21018
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM One UI 2.0 TouchWiz

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2300 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy J6
n/a
Galaxy A5
11:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy J6
n/a
Galaxy A5
9:18 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy J6
n/a
Galaxy A5
18:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1440
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy J6
n/a
Galaxy A5
66 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2018 October 2014
Release date June 2018 December 2014
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.809 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg 0.403 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy J6 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

