Samsung Galaxy J6 vs A5 (2016)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7580 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J6
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7
- The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
- 44% higher pixel density (424 vs 294 PPI)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
51
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
54
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
44
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.6 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1480 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.18%
|72.74%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
|144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
|Width
|70.2 mm (2.76 inches)
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|154 gramm (5.43 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|White, Black, Gold, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|-
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|-
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J6 +13%
707
626
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J6 +15%
3548
3094
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J6 +40%
46827
33502
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|TouchWiz
|OS size
|-
|5.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|2900 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:21 hr
Talk (3G)
20:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2576 x 1932
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|24 mm
|24 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2018
|December 2015
|Release date
|June 2018
|January 2016
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 312 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.809 W/kg
|0.286 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.568 W/kg
|0.475 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J6. But if the display, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016).
