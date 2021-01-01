Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7580 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.