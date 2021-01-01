Samsung Galaxy J6 vs Galaxy A51
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J6
- Weighs 18 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 38% higher pixel density (405 vs 294 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 11.22% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
23
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
51
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
54
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
44
64
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1480 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.18%
|87.4%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|242 Hz
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|70.2 mm (2.76 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|154 gramm (5.43 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
46827
Galaxy A51 +138%
111459
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
187142
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
21:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2018
|December 2019
|Release date
|June 2018
|December 2019
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.809 W/kg
|0.596 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.568 W/kg
|1.45 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is definitely a better buy.
