Samsung Galaxy J6 vs Galaxy A51

VS
Samsung Galaxy J6
Samsung Galaxy A51

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J6
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 38% higher pixel density (405 vs 294 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 11.22% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9611

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J6
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9
PPI 294 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 76.18% 87.4%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 25 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J6
n/a
Galaxy A51
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.3 mm (5.88 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 70.2 mm (2.76 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 154 gramm (5.43 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J6
76.18%
Galaxy A51 +15%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J6 and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J6
46827
Galaxy A51 +138%
111459
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy J6
n/a
Galaxy A51
187142
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 3.0
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy J6
n/a
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy J6
n/a
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy J6
n/a
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy J6
n/a
Galaxy A51
81.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2018 December 2019
Release date June 2018 December 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.809 W/kg 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (36.4%)
7 (63.6%)
Total votes: 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
