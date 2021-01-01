Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J6 vs Galaxy C8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J6 vs Galaxy C8

VS
Samsung Galaxy J6
Samsung Galaxy C8

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy C8, which is powered by MediaTek MT6757 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J6
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7870
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy C8
  • 36% higher pixel density (401 vs 294 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J6
vs
Galaxy C8

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.6 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 294 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.18% 73.49%

Design and build

Height 149.3 mm (5.88 inches) 152.4 mm (6 inches)
Width 70.2 mm (2.76 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 154 gramm (5.43 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J6 +4%
76.18%
Galaxy C8
73.49%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J6 and Samsung Galaxy C8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 MediaTek MT6757
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 Mali-T880 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J6
707
Galaxy C8 +12%
791
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J6 +7%
3548
Galaxy C8
3320
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J6 +593%
46827
Galaxy C8
6758
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1
ROM One UI 2.0 Samsung Experience 8

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.9
Focal length 24 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2018 September 2017
Release date June 2018 September 2017
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 219 USD
SAR (head) 0.809 W/kg 0.719 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J6. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy C8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
