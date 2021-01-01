Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J6 vs Galaxy J4 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J6 vs Galaxy J4

Самсунг Галакси Джей 6
VS
Самсунг Галакси Джей 4
Samsung Galaxy J6
Samsung Galaxy J4

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy J4, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J6
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 10% higher pixel density (294 vs 267 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7 mm narrower
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J6
vs
Galaxy J4

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.6 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 294 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.18% 71.2%

Design and build

Height 149.3 mm (5.88 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 70.2 mm (2.76 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 154 gramm (5.43 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J6 +7%
76.18%
Galaxy J4
71.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J6 and Samsung Galaxy J4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J6 +15%
707
Galaxy J4
615
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J6 +106%
3548
Galaxy J4
1723
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J6 +11%
46827
Galaxy J4
42109
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy J6
n/a
Galaxy J4
54997
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 276 x 1932
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2018 May 2018
Release date June 2018 June 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.809 W/kg 0.356 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg 1.492 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy J6. It has a better performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
