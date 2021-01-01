Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J6 vs Galaxy J4 Core – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J6
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7870
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Galaxy J6
vs
Galaxy J4 Core

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 5.6 inches 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 294 ppi 274 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.18% 75%

Design and build

Height 149.3 mm (5.88 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 70.2 mm (2.76 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 154 gramm (5.43 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J6 +2%
76.18%
Galaxy J4 Core
75%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 Adreno 308
GPU clock 600 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J6 +88%
3548
Galaxy J4 Core
1886
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J6
46827
Galaxy J4 Core +26%
59028
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM One UI 2.0 Android Oreo Go Edition
OS size - 3.9 GB

Battery

Capacity 3000 mAh 3300 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2018 November 2018
Release date June 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 106 USD
SAR (head) 0.809 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy J6 is definitely a better buy.

