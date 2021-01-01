Samsung Galaxy J6 vs J4 Plus
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J6
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7870
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- Weighs 24 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.7 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
51
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
54
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
44
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.6 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1480 pixels
|720 x 1480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|274 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.18%
|73.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|92.2%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|38.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|979:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|70.2 mm (2.76 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|154 gramm (5.43 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Adreno 308
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J6 +9%
707
651
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J6 +99%
3548
1780
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
46827
Galaxy J4 Plus +45%
67703
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
55688
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI 1.0
|OS size
|-
|7.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|3:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2018
|September 2018
|Release date
|June 2018
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.809 W/kg
|0.32 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.568 W/kg
|1.46 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy J6. It has a better display, performance, software, connectivity, and design.
