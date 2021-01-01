Samsung Galaxy J6 vs Galaxy J5
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.6-inch Samsung Galaxy J6 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy J5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J6
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 5.1
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2600 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 8.41% more screen real estate
- The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.6 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1480 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.18%
|67.77%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
|142.1 mm (5.59 inches)
|Width
|70.2 mm (2.76 inches)
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|154 gramm (5.43 oz)
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|-
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|-
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|400 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|1.5 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|533 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 5.1
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|TouchWiz
|OS size
|-
|3.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|2600 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2018
|June 2015
|Release date
|June 2018
|June 2015
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.809 W/kg
|0.612 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.568 W/kg
|0.482 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy J6 is definitely a better buy.
