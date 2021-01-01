Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on March 29, 2016, against the LG K10 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.