Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) vs LG K10 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016)
LG K10 (2017)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on March 29, 2016, against the LG K10 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016)
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (481 against 343 nits)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2800 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7870
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 8
Reasons to consider the LG K10 (2017)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J7 (2016)
vs
K10 (2017)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 267 ppi 277 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.56% 69.38%
Display tests
PWM 238 Hz Not detected
Response time 23 ms 40.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1067:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J7 (2016) +40%
481 nits
K10 (2017)
343 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 148.7 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 142 gramm (5.01 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gold Black, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J7 (2016) +5%
72.56%
K10 (2017)
69.38%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) and LG K10 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz 520 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J7 (2016) +27%
3320
K10 (2017)
2610
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J7 (2016)
44634
K10 (2017) +24%
55232
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.1) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM Experience UI -
OS size 5.4 GB 5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 2800 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2576 x 1932 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.4
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy J7 (2016) +4%
87.5 dB
K10 (2017)
84.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2016 January 2017
Release date April 2016 February 2017
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.465 W/kg 0.47 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.473 W/kg 0.937 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016). It has a better display, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
