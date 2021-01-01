Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) vs LG K10 (2017)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on March 29, 2016, against the LG K10 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016)
- Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (481 against 343 nits)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2800 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7870
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 8
Reasons to consider the LG K10 (2017)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Weighs 27 grams less
- The phone is 10-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|277 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.56%
|69.38%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|23 ms
|40.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1067:1
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|148.7 mm (5.85 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|142 gramm (5.01 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gold
|Black, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|MediaTek MT6750
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Mali-T860 MP2
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|520 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J7 (2016) +5%
647
617
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J7 (2016) +27%
3320
2610
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
44634
K10 (2017) +24%
55232
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.1)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|Experience UI
|-
|OS size
|5.4 GB
|5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|2800 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:18 hr
Talk (3G)
24:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2576 x 1932
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2016
|January 2017
|Release date
|April 2016
|February 2017
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.465 W/kg
|0.47 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.473 W/kg
|0.937 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016). It has a better display, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound.
