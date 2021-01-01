Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on March 29, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.