Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) vs Huawei P Smart (2019)

VS
Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)
Huawei P Smart (2019)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 6, 2017, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (108 vs 88 hours)
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (475 against 432 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (129K versus 82K)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.27% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1666 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J7 (2017)
vs
P Smart (2019)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 73.1% 83.37%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98%
PWM 257 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms 39 ms
Contrast - 1309:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J7 (2017) +10%
475 nits
P Smart (2019)
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 152.5 mm (6 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J7 (2017)
73.1%
P Smart (2019) +14%
83.37%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) and Huawei P Smart (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy J7 (2017)
82623
P Smart (2019) +57%
129794
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0
ROM TouchWiz UI EMUI 9
OS size 6.1 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy J7 (2017) +41%
14:15 hr
P Smart (2019)
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy J7 (2017) +46%
16:23 hr
P Smart (2019)
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy J7 (2017) +8%
26:29 hr
P Smart (2019)
24:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 28 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2017 December 2018
Release date July 2017 December 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 185 USD
SAR (head) 0.567 W/kg 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart (2019). But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

