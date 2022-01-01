Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J7 (2017) vs Y7 Prime (2019) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 6, 2017, against the Huawei Y7 Prime (2019), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (482 against 397 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y7 Prime (2019)
  • Has a 0.76 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3600 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J7 (2017)
vs
Y7 Prime (2019)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19:9
PPI 401 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 73.1% 80%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM 257 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J7 (2017) +21%
482 nits
Y7 Prime (2019)
397 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.5 mm (6 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) and Huawei Y7 Prime (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 Adreno 506
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 37842 -
GPU 8879 -
Memory 24965 -
UX 25972 -
Total score 97089 97851
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1
ROM TouchWiz UI EMUI 8.2
OS size 6.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:36 hr -
Watching video 13:48 hr -
Gaming 07:58 hr -
Standby 97 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.9 f/2
Focal length 28 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2017 January 2019
Release date July 2017 February 2019
SAR (head) 0.567 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017). But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y7 Prime (2019).

