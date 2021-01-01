Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 6, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.