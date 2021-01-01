Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) vs A5 (2016)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 6, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7580 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 2900 mAh
- Shows 19% longer battery life (108 vs 91 hours)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (621 against 475 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Weighs 26 grams less
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.1%
|72.74%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|PWM
|257 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|152.5 mm (6 inches)
|144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Gold, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|-
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|-
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J7 (2017) +9%
681
626
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J7 (2017) +9%
3359
3094
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
33502
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
82623
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|TouchWiz
|OS size
|6.1 GB
|5.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|2900 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|1:35 hr
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy J7 (2017) +49%
14:15 hr
9:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy J7 (2017) +33%
16:23 hr
12:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy J7 (2017) +29%
26:29 hr
20:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|2576 x 1932
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|28 mm
|24 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2017
|December 2015
|Release date
|July 2017
|January 2016
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 312 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.567 W/kg
|0.286 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.33 W/kg
|0.475 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) is definitely a better buy.
