Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) vs Galaxy J4

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)
Samsung Galaxy J4

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 6, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy J4, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 267 PPI)
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (82K versus 54K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3000 mAh
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • The phone is 1-year newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J7 (2017)
vs
Galaxy J4

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 401 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 73.1% 71.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM 257 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Max. Brightness
Design and build

Height 152.5 mm (6 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J7 (2017) +3%
73.1%
Galaxy J4
71.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) and Samsung Galaxy J4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J7 (2017) +95%
3359
Galaxy J4
1723
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy J7 (2017) +50%
82623
Galaxy J4
54997
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI
OS size 6.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 3000 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 276 x 1932
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 28 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2017 May 2018
Release date July 2017 June 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.567 W/kg 0.356 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg 1.492 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

