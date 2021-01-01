Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 6, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy J4, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.