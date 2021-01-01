Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) vs Galaxy J6
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 6, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy J6, which is powered by the same chip and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- 36% higher pixel density (401 vs 294 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3000 mAh
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J6
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 27 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
51
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
54
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
45
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|720 x 1480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.1%
|76.18%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|PWM
|257 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
Design and build
|Height
|152.5 mm (6 inches)
|149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|70.2 mm (2.76 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|154 gramm (5.43 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Mali-T830 MP1
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
681
Galaxy J6 +4%
707
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3359
Galaxy J6 +6%
3548
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
46827
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
82623
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|6.1 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:23 hr
Talk (3G)
26:29 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|28 mm
|24 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2017
|June 2018
|Release date
|July 2017
|June 2018
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.567 W/kg
|0.809 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.33 W/kg
|1.568 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017). But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy J6.
