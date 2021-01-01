Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) vs Galaxy J7
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 6, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy J7, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7580 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 267 PPI)
- Shows 19% longer battery life (108 vs 91 hours)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 5.1
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3000 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 3GB versus 1.5GB
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
49
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
39
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
52
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|267 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.1%
|69.49%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|PWM
|257 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
Design and build
|Height
|152.5 mm (6 inches)
|152.4 mm (6 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|-
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|-
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3 GB
|1.5 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
681
Galaxy J7 +1%
686
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J7 (2017) +3%
3359
3266
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
38805
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
82623
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 5.1
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|TouchWiz UI
|OS size
|6.1 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy J7 (2017) +57%
14:15 hr
9:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:23 hr
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy J7 (2017) +43%
26:29 hr
18:37 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|28 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2017
|June 2015
|Release date
|July 2017
|June 2015
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 237 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.567 W/kg
|0.18 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.33 W/kg
|0.265 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) is definitely a better buy.
