Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 6, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016), which is powered by the same chip and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.