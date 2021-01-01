Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J7 Neo vs P Smart (2019) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on July 1, 2017, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • 55% higher pixel density (415 vs 267 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 13.53% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1666 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J7 Neo
vs
P Smart (2019)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 267 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.84% 83.37%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39 ms
Contrast - 1309:1
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 152.4 mm (6 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J7 Neo
69.84%
P Smart (2019) +19%
83.37%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo and Huawei P Smart (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J7 Neo
47571
P Smart (2019) +188%
137170
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0
ROM Samsung Experience EMUI 9
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2017 December 2018
Release date July 2017 December 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 185 USD
SAR (head) - 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart (2019) is definitely a better buy.

