Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo vs Huawei P Smart (2019)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on July 1, 2017, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
- Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
- 55% higher pixel density (415 vs 267 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Thinner bezels – 13.53% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1666 MHz
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.84%
|83.37%
|RGB color space
|-
|98%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|39 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1309:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|152.4 mm (6 inches)
|155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
|Width
|78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1666 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
47571
P Smart (2019) +188%
137170
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
129794
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Samsung Experience
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
24:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2017
|December 2018
|Release date
|July 2017
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 185 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.83 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart (2019) is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
