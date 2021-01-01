Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo vs Galaxy J4
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on July 1, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy J4, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
40
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
41
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|267 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.84%
|71.2%
Design and build
|Height
|152.4 mm (6 inches)
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|Width
|78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Mali T-720 MP2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|~36 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J7 Neo +40%
858
615
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J7 Neo +59%
2731
1723
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J7 Neo +13%
47571
42109
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
54997
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Samsung Experience
|One UI
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|1:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|276 x 1932
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2017
|May 2018
|Release date
|July 2017
|June 2018
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.356 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.492 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J4. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo.
