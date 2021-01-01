Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J7 Neo vs Galaxy J6 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo vs Galaxy J6

Самсунг Галакси Джей 7 Нео
VS
Самсунг Галакси Джей 6
Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo
Samsung Galaxy J6

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on July 1, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy J6, which is powered by the same chip and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J6
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 6.34% more screen real estate
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J7 Neo
vs
Galaxy J6

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18.5:9
PPI 267 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.84% 76.18%

Design and build

Height 152.4 mm (6 inches) 149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 70.2 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 154 gramm (5.43 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J7 Neo
69.84%
Galaxy J6 +9%
76.18%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo and Samsung Galaxy J6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 Mali-T830 MP1
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~23 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J7 Neo +21%
858
Galaxy J6
707
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J7 Neo
2731
Galaxy J6 +30%
3548
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J7 Neo +2%
47571
Galaxy J6
46827
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Samsung Experience One UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 23 mm 24 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2017 June 2018
Release date July 2017 June 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.809 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.568 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy J6 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

