Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo vs Galaxy J7
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on July 1, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy J7, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7580 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 5.1
- Has 33% more RAM: 2GB versus 1.5GB
- The phone is 2-years newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
48
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
51
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
39
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
52
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
38
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|267 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.84%
|69.49%
Design and build
|Height
|152.4 mm (6 inches)
|152.4 mm (6 inches)
|Width
|78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
|78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|-
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|-
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|2 GB
|1.5 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J7 Neo +25%
858
686
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2731
Galaxy J7 +20%
3266
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J7 Neo +23%
47571
38805
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 5.1
|ROM
|Samsung Experience
|TouchWiz UI
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
18:37 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2017
|June 2015
|Release date
|July 2017
|June 2015
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 237 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.18 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.265 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo. It has a better performance and software.
