Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on July 1, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy J7, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7580 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 5.1
  • Has 33% more RAM: 2GB versus 1.5GB
  • The phone is 2-years newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J7 Neo
vs
Galaxy J7

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 267 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.84% 69.49%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J7 Neo
n/a
Galaxy J7
494 nits

Design and build

Height 152.4 mm (6 inches) 152.4 mm (6 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J7 Neo +1%
69.84%
Galaxy J7
69.49%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo and Samsung Galaxy J7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) -
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 14 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 -
GPU clock 600 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 1.5 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J7 Neo +25%
858
Galaxy J7
686
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J7 Neo
2731
Galaxy J7 +20%
3266
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J7 Neo +23%
47571
Galaxy J7
38805
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 5.1
ROM Samsung Experience TouchWiz UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy J7 Neo
n/a
Galaxy J7
9:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy J7 Neo
n/a
Galaxy J7
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy J7 Neo
n/a
Galaxy J7
18:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm 23 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2017 June 2015
Release date July 2017 June 2015
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) - 0.18 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.265 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo. It has a better performance and software.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

