Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on July 1, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 267 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J7 Neo
vs
Galaxy J7 (2017)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 267 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.84% 73.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM - 257 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Max. Brightness
Design and build

Height 152.4 mm (6 inches) 152.5 mm (6 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J7 Neo
69.84%
Galaxy J7 (2017) +5%
73.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo and Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 Mali-T830 MP1
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~23 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Samsung Experience TouchWiz UI
OS size - 6.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 23 mm 28 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2017 June 2017
Release date July 2017 July 2017
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.567 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) is definitely a better buy.

