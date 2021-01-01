Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J7 vs P Smart (2019) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J7 vs Huawei P Smart (2019)

Самсунг Галакси Джей 7
VS
Хуавей П Смарт (2019)
Samsung Galaxy J7
Huawei P Smart (2019)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on June 20, 2015, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (494 against 432 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • 55% higher pixel density (415 vs 267 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 13.88% more screen real estate
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 5.1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1666 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 3GB versus 1.5GB
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J7
vs
P Smart (2019)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 267 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.49% 83.37%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39 ms
Contrast - 1309:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J7 +14%
494 nits
P Smart (2019)
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 152.4 mm (6 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J7
69.49%
P Smart (2019) +20%
83.37%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J7 and Huawei P Smart (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process - 12 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G51
GPU clock 550 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1.5 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 800 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J7
38805
P Smart (2019) +253%
137170
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 5.1 Android 9.0
ROM TouchWiz UI EMUI 9
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy J7
9:04 hr
P Smart (2019) +11%
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy J7 +46%
16:22 hr
P Smart (2019)
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy J7
18:37 hr
P Smart (2019) +33%
24:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy J7
66 dB
P Smart (2019) +32%
87 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2015 December 2018
Release date June 2015 December 2018
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 185 USD
SAR (head) 0.18 W/kg 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.265 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart (2019) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. P Smart (2019) vs Redmi Note 7
2. P Smart (2019) vs Galaxy A30
3. P Smart (2019) vs P30 Lite
4. P Smart (2019) vs Redmi Note 8T
5. P Smart (2019) vs Galaxy A51
6. P Smart (2019) vs Redmi Note 9S
7. P Smart (2019) vs Galaxy A10
8. P Smart (2019) vs Galaxy A20
9. P Smart (2019) vs Galaxy A20e
10. P Smart (2019) vs Redmi Note 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish