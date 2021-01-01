Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on June 20, 2015, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.