Samsung Galaxy J7 vs Galaxy A30
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on June 20, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 44 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 15.41% more screen real estate
- 51% higher pixel density (403 vs 267 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 5.1
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Fingerprint scanner
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (546 against 494 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
49
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
52
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.49%
|84.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|152.4 mm (6 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|-
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|-
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1.5 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
686
Galaxy A30 +92%
1318
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3266
Galaxy A30 +26%
4103
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
38805
Galaxy A30 +176%
106994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
124606
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.1
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|11.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:04 hr
Galaxy A30 +26%
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy J7 +13%
16:22 hr
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
18:37 hr
Galaxy A30 +33%
24:46 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
|-
|- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|10
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2015
|February 2019
|Release date
|June 2015
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.18 W/kg
|0.25 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.265 W/kg
|1.17 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A30 is definitely a better buy.
