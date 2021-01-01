Samsung Galaxy J7 vs Galaxy A5
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on June 20, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2300 mAh
- Shows 23% longer battery life (91 vs 74 hours)
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (494 against 392 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.1)
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 8-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5
- More recent OS version: Android 7 versus 5.1
- Has 33% more RAM: 2GB versus 1.5GB
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.9 mm narrower
- 10% higher pixel density (294 vs 267 PPI)
- Weighs 48 grams less
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.49%
|71%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|152.4 mm (6 inches)
|139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
|Width
|78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
|69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|6.7 mm (0.26 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|123 gramm (4.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1200 MHz
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|400 MHz
|RAM size
|1.5 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|533 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.1
|Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|TouchWiz
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|2300 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1440
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4
|Bluetooth features
|OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2015
|October 2014
|Release date
|June 2015
|December 2014
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
|~ 300 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.18 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.265 W/kg
|0.403 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J7. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A5.
