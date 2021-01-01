Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on June 20, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.