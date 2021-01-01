Samsung Galaxy J7 vs A5 (2016)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on June 20, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016), which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
- 59% higher pixel density (424 vs 267 PPI)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (621 against 494 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Fingerprint scanner
- More recent OS version: Android 7 versus 5.1
- Has 33% more RAM: 2GB versus 1.5GB
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.6 mm narrower
- Weighs 16 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
49
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
52
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.49%
|72.74%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|152.4 mm (6 inches)
|144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
|Width
|78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|White, Black, Gold, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1600 MHz
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|600 MHz
|RAM size
|1.5 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J7 +10%
686
626
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J7 +6%
3266
3094
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J7 +16%
38805
33502
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.1
|Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|TouchWiz
|OS size
|-
|5.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|2900 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:04 hr
Galaxy A5 (2016) +5%
9:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy J7 +33%
16:22 hr
12:21 hr
Talk (3G)
18:37 hr
Galaxy A5 (2016) +11%
20:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2576 x 1932
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|23 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2015
|December 2015
|Release date
|June 2015
|January 2016
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
|~ 312 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.18 W/kg
|0.286 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.265 W/kg
|0.475 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) is definitely a better buy.
