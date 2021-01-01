Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J7 vs Galaxy A5 (2016) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J7 vs A5 (2016)

Самсунг Галакси Джей 7
VS
Самсунг Галакси А5 (2016)
Samsung Galaxy J7
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on June 20, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016), which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
  • 59% higher pixel density (424 vs 267 PPI)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (621 against 494 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More recent OS version: Android 7 versus 5.1
  • Has 33% more RAM: 2GB versus 1.5GB
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.6 mm narrower
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J7
vs
Galaxy A5 (2016)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 267 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 69.49% 72.74%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J7
494 nits
Galaxy A5 (2016) +26%
621 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 152.4 mm (6 inches) 144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold White, Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J7
69.49%
Galaxy A5 (2016) +5%
72.74%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J7 and Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1600 MHz
GPU clock 550 MHz 600 MHz
Memory
RAM size 1.5 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J7 +6%
3266
Galaxy A5 (2016)
3094
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J7 +16%
38805
Galaxy A5 (2016)
33502
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 5.1 Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI TouchWiz
OS size - 5.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2900 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy J7
9:04 hr
Galaxy A5 (2016) +5%
9:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy J7 +33%
16:22 hr
Galaxy A5 (2016)
12:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy J7
18:37 hr
Galaxy A5 (2016) +11%
20:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2576 x 1932
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 23 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2015 December 2015
Release date June 2015 January 2016
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) 0.18 W/kg 0.286 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.265 W/kg 0.475 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) is definitely a better buy.

