Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on June 20, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 44 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 15.71% more screen real estate
  • 51% higher pixel density (403 vs 267 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (98 vs 91 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 5.1
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J7
vs
Galaxy A50

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 267 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 69.49% 85.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 141.5%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J7
494 nits
Galaxy A50 +11%
548 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 152.4 mm (6 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J7
69.49%
Galaxy A50 +23%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J7 and Samsung Galaxy A50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process - 10 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 550 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1.5 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J7
38805
Galaxy A50 +277%
146103
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy J7
n/a
Galaxy A50
161742
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 5.1 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 3.1
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy J7
9:04 hr
Galaxy A50 +35%
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy J7 +5%
16:22 hr
Galaxy A50
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy J7
18:37 hr
Galaxy A50 +32%
24:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 6024 x 4024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 5
Bluetooth features OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy J7
66 dB
Galaxy A50 +29%
85 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2015 February 2019
Release date June 2015 March 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.18 W/kg 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.265 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A50 is definitely a better buy.

