Samsung Galaxy J7 vs A7 (2017)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on June 20, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7880 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7
- Weighs 15 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 26% longer battery life (115 vs 91 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 45% higher pixel density (386 vs 267 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 5.1
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1033 MHz
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3000 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
49
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
52
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|386 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.49%
|73.85%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|152.4 mm (6 inches)
|156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
|Width
|78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7880
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1900 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|-
|- 8 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|-
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Mali-T830 MP3
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~71 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1.5 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|1033 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
686
Galaxy A7 (2017) +4%
713
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3266
Galaxy A7 (2017) +6%
3465
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
38805
Galaxy A7 (2017) +58%
61260
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
94554
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.1
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|Experience UI
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3600 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|1:47 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:04 hr
Galaxy A7 (2017) +69%
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:22 hr
Galaxy A7 (2017) +12%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
18:37 hr
Galaxy A7 (2017) +54%
28:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P8 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|23 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2015
|January 2017
|Release date
|June 2015
|January 2017
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
|~ 437 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.18 W/kg
|0.21 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.265 W/kg
|1.33 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) is definitely a better buy.
