Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J7 vs Galaxy A7 (2017) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J7 vs A7 (2017)

Самсунг Галакси Джей 7
VS
Самсунг Галакси А7 (2017)
Samsung Galaxy J7
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on June 20, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7880 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (115 vs 91 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 45% higher pixel density (386 vs 267 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 5.1
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1033 MHz
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J7
vs
Galaxy A7 (2017)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 267 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 69.49% 73.85%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J7
494 nits
Galaxy A7 (2017) +7%
528 nits

Design and build

Height 152.4 mm (6 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J7
69.49%
Galaxy A7 (2017) +6%
73.85%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J7 and Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7880
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1900 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (8)
Architecture - - 8 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process - 14 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-T830 MP3
GPU clock 550 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~71 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1.5 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 800 MHz 1033 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J7
3266
Galaxy A7 (2017) +6%
3465
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J7
38805
Galaxy A7 (2017) +58%
61260
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 5.1 Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM TouchWiz UI Experience UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy J7
9:04 hr
Galaxy A7 (2017) +69%
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy J7
16:22 hr
Galaxy A7 (2017) +12%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy J7
18:37 hr
Galaxy A7 (2017) +54%
28:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P8 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 23 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy J7
66 dB
Galaxy A7 (2017) +23%
81 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2015 January 2017
Release date June 2015 January 2017
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.18 W/kg 0.21 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.265 W/kg 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

