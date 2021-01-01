Samsung Galaxy J7 vs A7 (2018)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on June 20, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7885 and came out 39 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- 54% higher pixel density (411 vs 267 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 5.1
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (600 against 494 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
49
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
52
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.49%
|74.69%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.7%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|152.4 mm (6 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|-
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|-
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~29 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1.5 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
686
Galaxy A7 (2018) +129%
1572
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3266
Galaxy A7 (2018) +35%
4396
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
38805
Galaxy A7 (2018) +214%
121913
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
92883
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.1
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:04 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018) +28%
11:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy J7 +8%
16:22 hr
15:05 hr
Talk (3G)
18:37 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018) +37%
25:18 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|5664 x 4248
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/2.78"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2015
|September 2018
|Release date
|June 2015
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.18 W/kg
|0.335 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.265 W/kg
|1.425 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) is definitely a better buy.
