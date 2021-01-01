Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J7 vs Galaxy A7 (2018) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J7 vs A7 (2018)

Самсунг Галакси Джей 7
VS
Самсунг Галакси А7 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy J7
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J7 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on June 20, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7885 and came out 39 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J7
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
  • 54% higher pixel density (411 vs 267 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 5.1
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (600 against 494 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J7
vs
Galaxy A7 (2018)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18.5:9
PPI 267 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 69.49% 74.69%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J7
494 nits
Galaxy A7 (2018) +21%
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 152.4 mm (6 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J7
69.49%
Galaxy A7 (2018) +7%
74.69%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J7 and Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process - 14 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 550 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS - ~29 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1.5 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 800 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J7
686
Galaxy A7 (2018) +129%
1572
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J7
3266
Galaxy A7 (2018) +35%
4396
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J7
38805
Galaxy A7 (2018) +214%
121913
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 5.1 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 2.0
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3300 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy J7
9:04 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018) +28%
11:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy J7 +8%
16:22 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018)
15:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy J7
18:37 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018) +37%
25:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 5664 x 4248
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 5
Bluetooth features OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy J7
66 dB
Galaxy A7 (2018) +30%
85.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2015 September 2018
Release date June 2015 September 2018
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.18 W/kg 0.335 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.265 W/kg 1.425 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) is definitely a better buy.

